Police share steps to keep from getting scammed on rental property.

A string of people in Toledo report handing over a large sum of money to scammers, claiming to be property owners.

Toledo Police are investigating three cases in the last few months of people that paid scammers $1,000 for rental property.

In August, September and January, victims have reported handing over a large chunk of cash for a deposit. But when they went to move in, they found out the property didn't belong to the person who said they were the landlord.

"This is a fraud, so we have detectives who are following up on this as we speak. Hopefully we'll get their money back, and charges will be filed. This is gonna be a felony."

Lieutenant Heffernan says there are steps to keep from getting scammed, ask to meet in person, ask for an I.D. and never wire money.

"A lot of times, if they're asking you to wire money. If they're telling you they can’t meet you but they'll give you the keys. Anything like that should be a red flag."

Debbie is president of the Toledo Association of Realtors. She says they get calls every month from their Realtors who report their listing online, getting used by someone else to put up a fake rental ad and scam people out of a deposit.

That's why Realtors recommend checking out the State Auditor's website to see if the company is a real one. And always require a contract and a tour of the property.

