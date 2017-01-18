Deer battle to go before Toledo Council

The battle over killing deer at Metroparks in Toledo is back on the table.

An ordinance to change the legal language on the firing of guns will be before Toledo City Council.

The ordinance comes after the Toledo Area Metroparks told Toledo's law department it got a permit to cull deer and planned to do so at Swan Creek Metropark, which is in city limits.

The law department responded by saying Toledo's rules prevent the discharge of firearms within the city and that the Metroparks wasn't above the rule.

The proposed ordinance looks to exclude from the current restriction "lawful official discharge of firearms." It is proposed by Steve Steel, council president.

Councilman Rob Ludeman says he is against the ordinance for safety reasons. "I've talked to enough expert hunters who have said it is ludicrous to discharge a high powered rifle in the city limits with two busy highways, Glendale and Airport Highway, running on two sides of the Metropark, and homes all on the other side of the Metropark," said Ludeman.

Ludeman says he's against the cull for reasons outside the guns, but he says his constituents who support the cull offered up bow and arrows.

City council will meet Jan. 24.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.