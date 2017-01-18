BGSU rejects proposal to become sanctuary campus

Bowling Green State University disapproved the idea of becoming a sanctuary campus at a faculty senate meeting held Tuesday.

Although President Mary Ellen Mazey rejected the idea, administrators say this does not mean they are not working on legislation to promote inclusion.

"We have come out in support of the Bridge Act which is before Congress now, and basically that would provide DACA students with the protection that they enjoy now," said BGSU spokesperson Dave Kielmeyer.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The government requires certain qualifications for someone to be considered.

With the Bridge Act, these students would be protected from deportation.

Although Kielmeyer says there were a lot of students and staff supporting the movement, the university believes they need to work with the government.

"Basically while we share some of the goals, we certainly want to support our students and will do so through the legislative process," Kielmeyer said. "The bottom line is we can't support any initiative that calls for us to violate the law or to impede law enforcement."

Congressman Bob Latta is echoing the university's feelings. He said on his Facebook page last week there is no reason to allow these safe havens for illegal criminals to continue.

Kielmeyer says the school will have to see how things evolve, but they certainly are keeping diversity and inclusion as important part of their campus.

