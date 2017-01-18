Toledo women among thousands to march in Washington

On Friday night, a group of women from Northwest Ohio will be heading on a bus from Swanton, traveling overnight to Washington DC.

These women are a part of a Facebook group, Toledo-Women’s March on Washington, that has almost 1,000 members. They will march on the nation's capital for six hours on Saturday.

Three of the women heading to Washington are court reporters at the Lucas County Common Pleas court. They say they hope to find some peace about the Trump presidency.

"Since the election, I have felt a sense of hopelessness and I didn't feel good about the way things were. I kind of felt lost, and I thought this might be something that I can do, go to, participate in that would make me feel better," said Kelly Wingate, one of the women headed to Washington.

"I just thought it was a good opportunity to kind of deal with some issues, some concerns that I was personally feeling," said Janet Terry, another woman in the group.

A movement they hope makes their voices heard, and holds President Elect Trump accountable for his words and actions.

"I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, but I have not liked how he has spoken of women," said Janet. "I think words matter, and that he does not realize that."

Kelly Wingate is not as optimistic about the next four years. She says she is fearful as a woman, along with other minorities losing their rights.

"I feel hope in only that there will be other women who can make me feel better about it," said Wingate.

She adds, especially having three daughters at home, this is something she wants to do to set an example for the next generation.

"They're very excited about it, they know that, it will matter and I think they're proud of us, I really do," said Wingate.

Both Wingate and Terry say they are looking forward to the trip and the relationships they come away with.

