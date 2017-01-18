TFD provides fire safety plan for public

Toledo Fire Department provides fire safety advice for the public after Sunday's apartment fire.

The cause of a deadly fire at the Woodlands Apartments in Toledo is still under investigation, but the cause of death for the three adults, and the child who lost their lives in that fire was smoke inhalation.

Toledo Fire says the best way to make it out of a fire alive is to have a plan.

In a multi-family unit, like the Woodlands Apartments, some of the exit routes were blocked by fire or smoke when they went up in flames Sunday morning.

Fire officials say it's important to have two ways out, and that includes windows.

In Sunday's fire, some upper level residents were jumping from balconies to get out.

It's also important to have a family meeting place so no one risks their lives going back in for someone they can't find.

“Instinctively, if an individual wakes up and smells smoke, they want to stand up,” said Private Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire. “We're saying stay low. Roll out of bed, stay on the ground."

Officials expressed the importance of staying low to the ground at all times.

"In a fire, it can be as low as 100 degrees crawling, and as high as 500 degrees standing up. If you are on a second level, crawl to the stairs, then turn around and come down backwards,” said Private Rahe. “It's going to give them stability. Again, stay low to hopefully stay out of those combustion products. "

Purchase an escape ladder at home improvement to climb out of a window safely for houses that have higher levels.

Private Rahe says if you stand up in the smoke, it only takes seconds to be incapacitated by the toxic, heated air.

Create a fire safety plan, and practice it monthly with family or roommates, including small children.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.