Man accused in Maumee Bay stabbing ruled competent to stand trial

A man accused of murder will stand trial after a mental evaluation deemed him competent to face the charges against him.

Maurice Clark and his brother Elijah are accused of stabbing Karl Avery to death during a fireworks celebration at Maumee Bay State Park in June.

Both were charged with murder and felonious assault.

Maurice's case was held after a judge ordered a mental evaluation.

After learning the results of the evaluation, the judge determined Maurice was competent to stand trial.

The judge said Clark's original plea of not guilty would remain.

"I finally have hope now. I feel it's finally going our way," said Avery's mother Margery Bickford. "It's been a tough seven months. It's getting easier, but we will never forget him."

Elijah Clark was also in the courtroom with the third defendant in the case, Jessica Cobain. She is charged with obstruction of justice. Both were offered a plea deal from prosecutors.

Elijah is expected to accept his plead deal when he is back in court next week.

Cobain is expected to the same in February.

Maurice's trial is slated to begin on February 13.

