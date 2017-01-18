Brewery announced for downtown Tiffin

Two men moved their brewery into the Laird Arcade in downtown Tiffin.

Eric Kuebler and Rob Weaver are amateur brew masters that decided to move future business, the Laird Arcade Brewery, or The L.A.B. into the former retail space of the Iron Gate Café.

Members of the community will soon have a new place to grab a drink and support local businesses.

They will offer 10 beers from their taproom, five types year round and five seasonal or experimental.

They will also offer growlers and crowlers.

The downtown location fit perfectly with the spirit of cooperation of the other new downtown businesses.

"It's just the feeding off of each other, with the businesses it's almost a camaraderie as far as the other businesses go. And just being a part of your community and helping give back to the community that you live in." said Kuebler.

Laird Arcade Brewery hopes to officially open in August.

