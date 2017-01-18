Sylvania city council approves new renovation, construction to begin in 2018

Sylvania city council has approved plans to give downtown a new look.

Last week city council approved the renovation of a small portion of main street.

The budget for the project will be funded by two grants. The total cost will be $695,300.

City leaders want to remove and reconstruct all existing asphalt, and replace the storm sewer system.

They also plan to upgrade the traffic and pedestrian signals and widen the sidewalks.

The city will have to pay the remaining amount of $113,200.

DGL Consulting Engineers who offered the lowest proposal for the job will be designing the work.

Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2018.

