Organization fighting childhood hunger has new name, same mission

Child hunger is a tragic problem in the Toledo-area that is not often addressed.

However, a local organization is hoping a name change will bring more awareness and help to feed hungry children in the Glass City.

Connecting Kids to Meals, formerly known as Feed Lucas County Children, says their new name better reflects their mission to fight childhood hunger.

Toledo and Lucas County leaders came to the event to show their support for the organization's work.

"We're really proud to be a partner of Connecting Kids to Meals. They have been really valuable, they deserve this new kitchen that's being built, and we're just appreciative to them for all that they do," said Shawna Woody of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Connecting Kids to Meals plans to continue its mission of feeding thousands of local children under its new name.

