Woman charged in daughter's death writes letters to judge from prison

A woman charged with the death of her daughter in 2013 appeared in court Wednesday after writing letters to a judge.

Angela Steinfurth was convicted of murder in her daughter Elaina's death on Dec. 3, 2013. As part of her plea agreement with the court, Steinfurth was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Steinfurth's ex-boyfriend also pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Steinfurth has been at the Dayton correction facility for three years.

Since then, she has been writing the judge letters, saying she was wrongfully convicted and deceived.

Gary Cook explained that this is a unique situation but needed to ensure her constitutional rights are protected and appointed a public defender to take a look at the case.

"This is a unique case, yes. I can’t tell you it's something I have been involved in,” said Lorin Zaner, Steinfurth's Lawyer. “I certainly know the law and know what to do and look for and we will see what we can do."

In January 2016, Steinfurth sent a 12-page letter to the judge. After reviewing documents associated with her case, she pointed out what she called miscarriages of justice by explaining how she felt her daughter was hidden and killed.

Steinfurth says the coroner's report states they cleaned a thick black molasses sustains off Elaina's bones before examining them, but Steinfurth writes that she knows the substance was roofing tar. She believes Steven King tried hiding her body in a roofing tar bucket. It is a theory that Steinfurth feels could exonerate her from ever being involved in her daughters murder.

"This gives us some hope,” said Richard Schiewe, Steinfurth's father. “I think Mr. Cook sees something is there and realizes we have evidence and proof, just wish we knew then what we know today because we would not be where we are at.”

"She is going to stand up and try what ever she can try I wish she just could stand up like Steven did and take responsibility and serve the time she needs to do the same thing,” said Terry Steinfurth grandfather.

Steinfurth's newly appointed attorney will meet with her tomorrow at the Lucas County Jail and begin reviewing all the case files and letters she has written to the judge.

He will determine if she has a case. Both sides will be back in Court in two weeks.

Read one of Steinfurth's letters here:

