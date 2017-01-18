Toledo police investigating another pizza delivery driver robber - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police investigating another pizza delivery driver robbery

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Jet's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gun point Tuesday night in south Toledo.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. on Country Creek Lane.

The driver says as he was walking towards a customer's home when he noticed someone pacing out front.

He says two other people came from around the corner and pointed a gun at him. They demanded cash and his pizzas.

The subjects then fled the scene with the money and food.

