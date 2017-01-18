Tiffin artist creates heroin awareness sculpture

All across our region, many people are doing what they can to combat the heroin epidemic.

And one Tiffin man is using his creative talents to join the fight in a different way.

In an attempt to raise awareness of the current heroin epidemic, Tiffin artist Ryan Poignon has created a 17 foot-tall art exhibit that he hopes will incite more conversation about the topic.

"And this is my way to deal with the heroin problem as an artist," said Poignon.

His latest work is a head turner.

The sculpture show multiple mannequins, whose upper bodies are replaced with giant hypodermic needles. The figures are climbing a ladder and then falling into a garbage can.

Its purpose, to show the inevitable end of allowing heroin to control your life while chasing a high. It is out in the open for the entire community to see outside of his Perry Street studio.

"This is right on your face, you know. You may not want to grasp the idea of heroin in our community, but it has become a trend like wearing your hat backwards," said Ryan.

He painted the mannequins green to signify that no one particular race is affected by this epidemic.

He hopes while this statement piece is on display for the next seven days, it will stir up some change in the community.

"I just hope it brings more awareness to the stuff that we kind of shove under the rug instead of doing something about it," said Poignon. "Obviously people are dying, and we need to do something to save these lives before they're gone.".

Poignon hopes his work can be displayed at other locations in the area.

