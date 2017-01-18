Accused con man sent to work release program

A man accused of conning several women appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of David Klotz several months ago after he did not appear for a scheduled court hearing.

Klotz is accused of scamming women online for money.

He turned himself into authorities in December telling the judge he was hospitalized in Lima after a car accident.

Klotz's attorney is trying to get the medical records from the hospital as proof for the judge.

Judge Gary Cook ordered Klotz to a work release program until he receives those documents.

Klotz will appear in court next week, when both the prosecution and defense hope to resolve the case.

