Local Trump supporters prepare for inauguration

He has the lowest approval rating, according to a CBS News poll, of any president-elect in decades. So are local Donald Trump supporters worried?

“I don't think he's going to do Obamacare first,” said Trump supporter Gil Poirier.

They will be watching the inauguration on TV Friday. They said they are not concerned about Trump’s possible support of Russia, spat with congressman John Lewis, and his frequent Tweeting.

“He has always been this way so he's not going to change and people have to accept him the way he is. But if they don't want to, that's their problem,” Poirier said.

Henry added, “Trump does not like the media and he's a guy from New York so he'll come out swinging if you release a memo that's totally unverifiable. He'll come out swinging.”

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss met the President-elect at one of his Toledo campaign rallies and had his picture taken with him. Goss

and his wife got a hold of tickets to the inaugural activities, including the parade and Freedom Ball. They will leave on Thursday morning.

“I think it's part of history,” Goss said. “It's just American. It's probably a once in a lifetime chance that I'll have the opportunity to go.”

The chief said he keeps his political views separate from the job. He thinks Trump is ready for the challenge ahead. “He's not the type of person who has the personality I think that we're used to, a meek, mild President who only speaks through a press secretary.”



Freeman Woodworth of Toledo loves that President-elect Trump Tweets what's going on. But he wants him to tone things down a little bit, saying “I guess he doesn't have to necessarily respond to every personal attack or whatever, that will definitely take away from the focus of running the country and making America great again.”



Chief Goss will also be checking out all of the security at the inauguration. It’s something that is impossible for a policeman to fail to notice.

