One person dead after truck hits Amish buggy from behind

The best time to grill out comes Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s, though it will be cooler near the lake and bay.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
Flint's mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Residents in Bowling Green have made their voices heard: they are willing to pay more to upgrade the district's schools. Bowling Green schools sent out a survey to the community on whether residents will pay more into the district's school for improvement.More >>
The Sylvania Twp. police chief says the man had been threatening to kill himself over "family issues."More >>
A Rossford preschool was evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak.More >>
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two people for transporting 105 grams of heroin in a car on the turnpike in Sandusky County earlier this week.More >>
The man accused of sucking a teen's toes at the Franklin Park Mark is facing similar charges in Bowling Green.More >>
