One person dead after truck hits Amish buggy from behind

One person and a horse are dead after a truck struck an Amish buggy in Lorain County just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Both occupants of the buggy were ejected after it was hit from the rear by a Ford-550. The two vehicles were traveling north on SR 58 when the truck hit the rear left side of the buggy, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the buggy, 25-year-old Jon swartzentruber, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the operator, 54-year-old Levi Shelter, was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition. The horse was also killed as a result of the collision.

WTOL 11's sister station WOIO was on scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and OSHP does not believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.