Allegiant route between Toledo, Myrtle Beach canceled

It's a popular vacation destination, but flights between Toledo and Myrtle Beach just have not taken off.

WTOL reported last summer, Allegiant was bringing the route back to Toledo Express after unsuccessful attempts by other airlines in the past. After just one season, the route has been discontinued.

"Makes it real easy, don't have to go up to Detroit, fly your way down there and back. It's affordable. My family and I just really enjoyed it all," said passenger Jeff Skillman in July of 2016 after taking the flight to Myrtle Beach and back.

That was just a month into the new Allegiant route between Toledo Express and Myrtle Beach, but when the season was all said and done, the airline says there was not enough demand to support continuing the route.

It is not the first time routes to and from Myrtle Beach have been dropped from Toledo Express.

Travel Consultants say they are not surprised by the recent move from Allegiant.

"Didn't get a lot of requests for it. Myrtle Beach is a popular destination from this area, but people tend to drive there, versus fly there," says Sarah Rosenberger, a travel consultant with Central Travel.

Rosenberger says Myrtle Beach is a hot spot for families so it is much cheaper to pack the kids into the car and hit the road than buy airline tickets for the whole family, even with discount airlines like Allegiant.

"We do have clients who do use Allegiant services, but just know, they have all those hidden fees," Rosenberger said.

Rosenberger says there is a non-stop flight to Myrtle Beach from Detroit that travelers can book if they do want to fly.

Meanwhile, Allegiant says other routes at Toledo Express are doing well, particularly to destinations in Florida.

The airline says just because things did mot work well with Myrtle Beach this time does not mean they will not try it again in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.