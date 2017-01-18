Man killed after crash on US 223 identified

A man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on US 223 in Lenawee County Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, Christian Brueckner, 42, was driving southbound on County Line Road and stopped at the intersection of US 223. Brueckner then proceeded out into the intersection when he was hit by a commercial truck.

Brueckner was pronounced dead at the scene.

US 223 reopened around 12:30 p.m. The heavily traveled highway had been closed at the Monroe County Line since about 7:45 a.m.

The truck had two occupants, both of whom were uninjured in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.