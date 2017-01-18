Wellness Your Way recipes from Kroger



Wellness your Way from Kroger - runs through the first week of February, highlighting the vast variety of Simple Truth products. In addition to all the items on sale in store, customers can visit wellnessyourway.com to download over $100 in digital coupons for Simple Truth products.

Chicken-Bell Pepper Rollups



You only need four ingredients to assemble this show-stopping chicken entrée. Colorful bell peppers and pepper-flecked cheese add color and bring pizazz to lean boneless, skinless chicken breasts.



Hands-on Time: 20 min. Total Time: 1 hour, 5 min. Serves: 4 Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

• 2 Simple Truth Organic™ Boneless Chicken Breasts (about 8 oz. each)

• 24 thin slices red, green, yellow and/or orange bell peppers

• 4 thin slices pepper jack cheese

• 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Directions

1. 1. Heat oven to 350°F.

2. 2. On a work surface, cover chicken breasts with plastic wrap. Pound to ¼” thickness. Cut each breast in half to make four pieces total. Top each with 6 slices bell pepper and 1 slice cheese. Roll up tightly; secure with wooden pick if needed.

3. 3. Place rolled chicken breasts in a 9”x9” baking pan. Pour broth into pan. Bake 35-45 minutes until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°F. Transfer to serving plates; drizzle with any juices left in pan.

4. 4. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutritional Info

Calories: 150, Total Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 3.5g, Cholesterol: 50mg, Sodium: 160mg, Total Carbohydrates: 4g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 3g, Protein: 17g.

Honey Crisp Ambrosia

1 container Simple Truth Vanilla yogurt

2 fresh Honey Crisp apples, chopped

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 small can pineapple chunks, drained

1/3 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Combine all ingredients in small bowl and chill until ready to serve.