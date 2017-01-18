Man falls through hole in ship at CSX docks, crane called in for rescue

A man had to be taken to the hospital after falling into the main holding bed of a ship.

This happened at the CSX docks on Mallard Drive in Oregon.

Police say the man didn't think he was hurt at first, but then realized he couldn't get out on his own. Rescuers had to bring in a crane to get him out.

Officials say the man's injuries were relatively minor.

