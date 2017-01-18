Off-duty police officer shoots would-be burglar at home

Investigators say an off-duty Columbus police sergeant shot and wounded an intruder who tried to break into his central Ohio home and woke him with the sound of shattering glass.

Authorities say the would-be burglar escaped out a window and drove away after the Tuesday morning shooting but was later found at a relative's home.

Charges were expected against the suspect, who was being treated at a hospital. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

The officer involved wasn't hurt.

A Columbus police spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch that the shooting will be reviewed to determine whether the officer followed policy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.