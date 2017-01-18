Woman sent to hospital after crash on SR 582

State officials are set to update the unemployment rate and other jobs data for Ohio.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate held steady from February to March at 5.1 percent, a bit higher than the national rate and up slightly compared to a year earlier.More >>
The breeze will remain cooler this afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. Highs today will reach through the middle and upper 50s.More >>
The breeze will remain cooler this afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. Highs today will reach through the middle and upper 50s.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
Flint's mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a regional system, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department has a truck unlike the rest in their fleet. The rig features pictures and messages of safety on every panel.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department has a truck unlike the rest in their fleet. The rig features pictures and messages of safety on every panel.More >>
State officials are set to update the unemployment rate and other jobs data for Ohio.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate held steady from February to March at 5.1 percent, a bit higher than the national rate and up slightly compared to a year earlier.More >>
Toledo police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing merchandise from a central Toledo Rite Aid.More >>
Toledo police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing merchandise from a central Toledo Rite Aid.More >>
he Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after a burglary near Pandora Thursday night.More >>
he Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after a burglary near Pandora Thursday night.More >>
Sylvania Township police are on the scene of a barricaded man.More >>
Sylvania Township police are on the scene of a barricaded man.More >>