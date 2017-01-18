Woman sent to hospital after crash on SR 582

One woman was sent to the hospital after she was ejected from her car following a crash off SR 582.

She was driving on 582 when she went off the road and into a field where the car rolled over.

“The windshield was still in tact, both windows, both front side windows were broken out from the vehicle. She was ejected from one of those windows,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Fosgate.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and her injuries are unknown. SR 582 was closed down for a period of time as Middleton Township Fire and EMS responded to the call.

“I don't believe it was slippery conditions because of the cold temperatures this morning. However, we're not a hundred percent sure," Fosgate said. "We do know she went off the road causing her to over correct making the events happen the way they did.”

Fosgate said accidents don’t happen often in that area.

