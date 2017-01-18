Crews battle two house fires in north Toledo

Multiple crews are on scene of two vacant house fires in north Toledo.

The fires happened on E. Hudson near Maple Street.

Crews were called to the scene on reports of heavy smoke. When they arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames, which spread to a neighboring house.

Because the house was vacant and had holes in it, firefighters were able to fight it using a defensive mode to keep their crews safe.

The home will have to be torn down, officials say.

They also said it is too early in the investigation to say if the cause of the fire is suspicious.

