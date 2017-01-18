Astronaut shares incredible photo of lights around Lake Erie

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted his spectacular view Tuesday morning, showcasing a constellation of lights surrounding Lake Erie.

It’s a view that the majority of us aren’t going to see for ourselves in a lifetime, and Northwest Ohioans sure do appreciate its glory.

In the picture, the lights of Toledo are seen radiating in between those of Detroit and Cleveland.

Good morning USA! Detroit - Toledo - Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bXwKdRLzRs — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) January 17, 2017

Kimbrough is currently part of the Expedition 49/50 mission that launched back in October. He is a 1989 West Point graduate and was then commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

He eventually joined the NASA team in 2000 and was selected as an astronaut candidate in May 2004. Kimbrough completed his first trip to space in 2008.

For more incredible photos, you can check out his Twitter page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.