Museum launches 'Toledo History Timeline'

Toledo History Museum’s website now features a timeline of the area’s history.

“The Toledo History Timeline” features material from different media sources and history collections that are presented to viewers in chronological order.

The timeline comprises 185 milestones that describe the history of Toledo, with the oldest story dating back to 1535.

“This new timeline is an effort to capture and present both the major milestones and small moments that have shaped our local history,” said Donna Christian, Toledo History Museum Board Chair, in a press release. “It’s a living document that we will update on an ongoing basis.”

It was developed by board trustees James C. Marshall and Tedd long. The timeline uses technology through a combined initiative from the Robert R. McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

The new timeline is the third online exhibit offered by the Toledo History Museum's website, along with “General Steedman’s Sash” and “Picture Postcards of Toledo.”

According to the press release, online exhibits allow the museum to engage audiences from all over and explore Toledo history with an interactive format.

The Toledo History Museum is located on the second floor of the Milmine-Stewart House at 2001 Collingwood Boulevard in Old West End.

The museum is open Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, you can check out the Toledo History Museum website.

