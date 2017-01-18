Driver arrested after traffic pursuit in west Toledo

One man was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a pursuit with police Wednesday morning in west Toledo.

Police first attempted to pull the driver over around 4 a.m. at Sylvania and Willys Parkway. The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes and ended at Central and Monroe.

Police say the driver was being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. When he was finally stopped, police say he did not have a license, and there were warrants out for his arrest.

The man admitted this was the reason he drove away from police.

He was arrested, and his car was towed.

