Driver runs red light, sends other car into pole

A two-car crash in downtown Toledo sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Monroe and Erie. Police said a woman ran a red light and crashed into an oncoming car, sending it into a pole.

That driver was transported to the hospital by a private car to be checked out.

The woman who ran the red light was cited. She also had a small child in the car. Both were not hurt in the crash.

