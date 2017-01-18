West Toledo robbery under investigation

A robbery at a west Toledo gas station is under investigation.

Police say it happened at the Speedway at Secor and Laskey just before 3 a.m.

In the hours following the report, the gas station was closed, and police were seen searching inside and outside the building.

The gas station has since been re-opened.

Toledo police aren't releasing any more details regarding the incident at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

