People in Perrysburg could see cost of water increase

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg residents could be charged more for use of water at their houses.

Council discussed a plan tonight to raise rates annually around eight and a half percent.

They say they need to raise rates because Toledo is charging them more to use the water coming from the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

