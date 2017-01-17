Rossford City Council discusses a $2.5 million roundabout

Rossford City Council is discussing a second potential roundabout at Lime City and Colony Road.

The council is discussing the construction cost of $2.5 million.

"From the safety aspect, and the traffic flow and the fact that we can get dollars from the state to invest in it, it was really the deciding factor on my part," said Robert Ruse, a Rossford city council member.

The intersection has seen several accidents, which is why it's at the top of Rossford City Council’s to do list.

After their levy failed, council approved a $3 million bond.

The choices are to do nothing, upgrade the signal or realign the roadway.

Councilman Ruse says the roundabout made the most sense because it allows them to secure a state gr ant worth of $600,000.

"We didn't want to lose the gr ant funds and so we have to come up with a way, if we want to keep those funds to help reduce the overall impact of the city dollars," said Ruse.

The city will pay the remainder of the $2.5 million project with their bond money that will include a bike path along a portion of Lime City Road. Another portion of the $3 million bond will be used to repave 65 through the city.

Some people are concerned a big portion of the bond will go to one intersection at the expense of other city roads.

"This is an intersection that gets a lot of traffic,” explained Councilman Ruse. “It's used by people passing through the city and most city residents on a regular basis."



Rossford City Council will continue the discussion on the potential roundabout at the meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.