Navigato has career-high 22, Toledo rolls over Bowling Green

Nate Navigato drilled 6 of 8 from beyond the arc to total a career-high 22 points as Toledo rolled over Bowling Green 85-73 on Tuesday night to get back on the winning track.

Navigato was 6 of 10 from the floor and made all four free throws while dishing out a career-best seven assists. Jonathan Williams had 20 points and Steve Taylor Jr. added 10 while grabbing 12 rebounds.

Toledo (10-8, 3-2 Mid-American) had won five straight before dropping two consecutive conference road games. The Rockets have beaten Bowling Green six straight to tie for most consecutive wins in the series.

Toledo led 43-32 at the break after finishing the first half on a 13-0 run. They took their largest lead, 66-44, with 9:10 remaining in the game.

Demajeo Wiggins had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Bowling Green (7-11, 1-4), which has dropped three straight.

