GM announces $1 billion investment; Toledo impact uncertain

GM announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $1 billion in their U.S. factories.

This announcement comes in addition to $2.9 billion of investments, GM promised last November. And that initial investment is already paying off for the Toledo Transmission plant.

A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments. GM will also begin in sourcing axle production back to the states from a plant in Mexico. The move will create about 450 jobs in Michigan.

According to a representative from the UAW in Toledo, there’s no certainty of the new investment having any impact on factories in Toledo.

But that first investment from November brought in $668 million for expansion at the Toledo Transmission plant.

That investment facilitated a 650 thousand square foot expansion and secured more than 700 jobs.

