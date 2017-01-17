Program to make Toledo homes lead safe underway

A program to make Toledo homes lead safe is currently underway.

According to Toledo Lucas County Health Department officials, they plan to make their goal, inspect up to 60 thousand rental units for lead paint, and have it complete by September.

A number of inspectors are now trained and licensed, but they have their work cut out for them.

There have been seven inspected and registered, according to the supervisor of the lead ordinance program.

"So far to date we've had 167 individuals that we've taught," said Samantha Eitniear, Director of environmental health and community services. "Fifty-nine of those have actually gone forth and taken an additional step to take once you've completed the course you have to submit to Ohio Department of Health to take an exam."

Of those 59, 22 are now registered inspectors and 17 are licensed with the state.

To make their September goal, officials said they need more licensed inspectors.

"Anywhere of about 100 to 150 to get the estimated 40 to 60 thousand rental properties covered," said Eitniear.

The task at hand, to inspect rental properties in Toledo have between one and four units for lead based materials, like paint or windows.

"So they are third party entities," said Eitniear. "We've trained them. We've got them on board but we don't set a set figure of what they can charge."

This lead ordinance, passed by City Council in August 2016, came with criticism from some council members and rental property owners.

"We've been given price ranges," said Eitniear. "We've talked to all of the registered inspectors that we have. There is a price range of around $200 to about $350, $400 of what they're charging per unit."

Health Department officials said if someone owns 10 or more rental properties with four units or less, you can call and request an additional year to get your properties inspected.

