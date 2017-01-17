Retail in Demand: There's hope in The Andersons employees job search

According to the Toledo Chamber of Commerce, retail jobs are the second highest jobs in demand in Northwest Ohio, which should benefit employees in their job search.

Last November the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce collected data from Jobs Ohio and Help Wanted Online

They found 14,000 jobs posted in Northwest Ohio, and about 1,000 of those were retail positions.

Jeff Schaff with the Chamber says with all of the economic development happening in our region, and much of it being retail companies, Anderson's employees should be primed to find a new job relatively quickly.

"The people who are employed by The Andersons are skilled employees. They know retail, they know customer service, and that is easily transferable into other jobs where you are working with customers or clients on a regular basis," said Jeff Schaff, Talent Attraction Manager for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Schaff also says there are many programs through the county that job seekers can utilize to learn new skills for a new line of work.

And since the Andersons stores won't be closing for months, this gives the employees time to weigh their options.

"The fact that they have some time before they have to find something new is going to play to their benefit and give them a variety of options that they can potentially transition into," said Schaff.

And in the announcement from over the weekend, The Andersons said they will work with the employees to help them find new jobs as well.

But at this point it isn't clear what that entails.

