Physicians create petition after hearing of WW Knight closing

A large group of physicians is coming together after the decision to wind down the program at WW Knight, which has provided family medicine to Toledo for more than 40 years.

Graduates of the residency program say they don't believe the gap will be filled for patients or for medical students who have been drawn to the program's strong reputation.

WW Knight has earned a reputation over the years as a top program for medical students. Graduates of the program are fired up about the news that ProMedica plans to close the facility by 2019.

"It's not a program that just recruits from Toledo, it recruits from around the US," said Dr. Lindsey Bostelman, Graduate of WW Knight Residency Program. "And what's amazing is, when those medical students come here, often times they stay in our community,”

Physicians and residents were devastated when they heard they would be closing in 2019. They felt blindsided by the news.

"It was shock and awe; people were crying. They told me how it was like being at a funeral,” said Bostelman, a graduate of the program.

The doctors are also concerned about the patients WW Knight serves. They say many of its patients are uninsured, under-insured or medicare.

"This is a colossal mistake for our community and family medicine moving forward," said Nate Belusik, a graduate of the program.

ProMedica says they have no shortage of physicians to serve those patients.

"It's important that they understand that we're not walking away from patient care,” said Lee Hammerling, MD, Chief Physician Exec. ProMedica. "We have the capability to see 1.7 million people a year in our physician group, and we plan to expand that capability to ensure all our patients' needs are met."

But the doctors disagree.

"Do they have the resources to call around? Do they have the resources to move around town? I don't think so," said Holly Dickman, DO. "It's going to leave a lot of them to resort to emergency care, urgent care which is a lot more expensive health care costs too."

ProMedica also says they will be able to expand their residency training through their Monroe hospital program, and UTMC. But the graduates argue it won't have the same impact on Toledo.

There's a petition to reverse the decision to close WW Knight - it has more 720 signatures.

