Friends remember father of three killed in apartment fire; GoFundMe started for daughters

The Toledo community is mourning the loss of a man killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Friends say Richard Fair, 46, was someone who was larger than life. He had a smile that filled the room and wanted to make a difference.

The father of three just recently moved into the Woodlands Apartments.

“It was like getting kicked in the gut, because he was such a good guy,” said Toledo radio DJ Denny Schaffer.

Schaffer says Fair regularly called into his show and was so much fun to have on the air.

Friends remember him as someone who wanted to make a difference.

“Cherry Street Mission was low on toilet paper, so I called Richard, and I said 'I need ya,'" said Schaffer. "So he came to the station, and we called it the big toilet paper d rop-off. And people heard him on the radio, and they started coming, and they started d ropping off toilet paper and toiletry items. And within a few minutes, Cherry Street had all the Toilet paper they needed."

Richard was once invited to the Oval Office to meet President George W. Bush, and was about to start hosting his own radio program in Chicago.

A GoFundMe was started on the Saturday after the fire to help raise money for Richard's orphaned daughters.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.