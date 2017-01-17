Doctor accused of rape, other sex crimes turns himself in

A northwest Ohio family doctor facing charges of rape and other sex crimes turned himself into authorities Tuesday.

Dr. Haridas Dasani appeared for a bond hearing at the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

His bond was set at $1 million. He was also ordered not to practice medicine pending the result of his case.

Last week, Dasani was indicted on 53 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say Dasani had three victims that included two patients and a co-worker.

He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

