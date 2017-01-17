Heroin, prescription pills confiscated in Tiffin drug bust

The Senecas County Drug Task Force with officers from the Tiffin Police Department confiscated heroin, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia Tuesday from a trailer home.

Judge Mark Repp signed a search warrant for the home of 31-year-old April C. Hull over suspicion of drugs at the residence.

During the search, authorities found and confiscated heroin, illicit prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and criminal tools.

“The Task Force’s investigations are leading us to the sources who are distributing heroin in our community, which also has a direct correlation with other crimes, including the overdoses in the community," said Chief Fred Stevens of the Tiffin Police Department.

Charges against Hull are pending upon the completion of the investigation.

