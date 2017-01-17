Sheriff John Tharp denies jail layoff rumors

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office addressed rumors Tuesday that the Lucas County Jail would see layoffs in the near future.

Sheriff John Tharp and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken vehemently denied their would be rumors that several hundred workers would be laid off at a press conference at One Government Center.

Rumors began circulating that 229 workers with the Lucas County Jail would be laid off.

According Pete Gerken, the rumors began from a discussion with UAW employees about plans for the new jail.

The plan mentioned the jail included 229 less workers, but they would still be employed by Lucas County.

"We have met with the Lucas County Sheriff's employees as early as last Friday, we showed them the proposal and that's what it is," Gerken said. "It's a proposal that allow us to advance criminal justice reform and build a new facility in Toledo that would keep the employment steady."

"We are looking to sit down and talk about what opportunities we have, what possibilities we have," said Sheriff Tharp. "As the commissioner said there's nothing is etched in stone, but I'm convinced we're not going to have people that are without jobs, and that is very important to us."

Gerken and Tharp say they plan to meet with the employees to evaluate the new proposals.

