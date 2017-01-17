Police provide free gun locks after recent accidental shootings

It has been 6 weeks since 2-year-old Journi Johnson was killed.

Her parents were both home at the time and heard the gunshot.

They rushed her to the hospital but it was too late.

They're working to keep their daughter's name alive and hoping to save other families the heartache that they say they will never get forget.

"I think it hit me just a couple days ago, just the other night I couldn't sleep and I was just crying and crying,” said Kayla Johnson, Journi’s mother.

Their hearts are still heavy as they work to find a new normalcy without 2-year-old Journi around flashing her smile, snapping selfies, and caring for her younger sister.

Journi was the second child within weeks killed by a gun that police say was left out, in a Toledo home. Just a day after Journi's death, Chief George Kral made it known he would not stand and watch this happen again.

"I will give out my city issued credit card right now to buy as many trigger locks as we need. Saving lives is more important then saving money right now,” said Chief Kral.

With help from the Lucas County prosecutor’s office, over 400 gun locks were purchased to be given out for free at any Toledo police station.

"It's horrible for the family, it's hard on the community, and it's 100 percent preventable with a gun lock,” said Chief Kral.

The Sandusky Sportsman club donated 100 gun locks after the chief's call for action.

Kayla and Turhan Johnson are so appreciative for the communities support and efforts to prevent another tragedy. They are also working to bring awareness to securing guns, organizing a prayer walk in February and hoping to start a nonprofit organization in Journi's honor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.