Wood County initiative hopes to battle workplace drug abuse

A new initiative in Wood County is hoping to fight drug abuse in the work place.

The Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative is a partnership between Working Partners, the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and 13 local stakeholders.

The program held its first official meeting with stakeholders Friday, January 13.

“We are excited to begin the important work of bringing employers and community leaders together to address the drug-related issues facing our community,” said Amanda Moser, Community Educator for the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board. “Our initial stakeholder meeting was the first step in the process of making our workplaces safer and our workforce and community stronger.”

At the meeting, the initiative's objectives were laid out for the those at the meeting.

The objectives including:

increasing workforce readiness and employability

building healthier, stronger and more productive workplaces

creating a system to educate employees to prevent drug use, particularly for parent with young children

Those at the meeting also discussed current drug abuse trends in the Wood County community.

