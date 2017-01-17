Wife of man charged in 2-year-old's death stands behind husband

Turhan and Kayla Johnson's lives have been turned upside down after a gun they had a permit for was left out.

The gun was brought into their home for protection, but it ended up taking the life of the couple's two-year-old daughter.

Both of Journi’s parents were home when they heard the gun shot, a sound they say they will never forget.

"I heard the gunshot," said Kayla Johnson, Journi’s mother. "Sometimes when I try to fall asleep and I put my head on my pillow, I hear it and I just jump up."

Kayla tries to replace the memory of what happened to her daughter with the memories of what they had.

A slideshow of Journi's short life playing on repeat in their living room is a way for a grieving mother to combat her biggest fear since losing her little girl.

"I try to remember all the fun times we have had, all the good times with her it’s kind of scary because all the time I worry I will forget her and it’s hard to stomach,” said Kayla. “Journi was a daddy's girl.”

And the two had an unmatched bond.

Now Turhan Johnson is facing charges in her death since he was the owner of the gun, and police say it was left unlocked and loaded.

Turhan could be sentenced to 5 years in prison.

"And knowing that she is gone, I see the pain that he feels, and I can't do nothing about it,” said Kayla.

She says their family is united and will continue to stand behind Turhan.

"I do know the type of man he is and I do know he is a fantastic father a great individual and a fantastic husband so for me to support him is everything," said Kayla.

And besides standing together through their daughter's funeral and court proceedings. This family is working together to make sure no other parent has to experience the loss like theirs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.