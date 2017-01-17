Sonar scans help divers target Lake Erie plane crash search

Divers are using information from weekend sonar scans to target their Lake Erie search for remaining debris from a corporate jet that crashed last month in Ohio with six people on board.

Officials in Cleveland said the search in the water was resuming Tuesday.

The search has turned up about 270 pieces of debris so far, including parts of the fuselage and the wings, along with some human remains. Identities of those remains haven't been confirmed.

Searchers also found the cockpit voice recorder and a box that records mechanical information but isn't crash-proof. Investigators are reviewing those for clues about what happened.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor's daughter were aboard the plane. The neighbor's daughter was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

