We Love Small Businesses Terms and Conditions

WTOL 11 We Love Small Business Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion (“Contest”) is sponsored by Genoa Bank, 801 Main Street, Genoa, OH 43430 and WTOL , LLC 730 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604 (collectively, the “Sponsors”). The Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. on January 23, 2017 and ends on March 3, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EST (“Contest Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on February 12, 2017. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. This Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Contest rules.

Entrant Eligibility. This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entrants must be Ohio or Michigan residents who reside in the following areas: Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Hancock, Henry, Defiance, Williams, Lenawee, Monroe and Hillsdale. Only one entry per email address is permitted. All entry form information must be complete and accurate.

Business Eligibility. Businesses that are nominated in this Contest must, upon request, provide proof of eligibility, to include proof of age, identity, ownership and location of business, proof that the business is registered in Ohio and/or Michigan and is in good financial standing, and sign an agreement confirming that the business and business owner are compliant and agree to these terms and conditions. . Sponsors will not award a prize to any business which does not meet the eligibility requirements at the time of entry. Businesses owned by employees of Genoa Bank, WTOL 11, Raycom Media, Inc. (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and the immediate families or members of the same households of such are not eligible. The term “immediate families” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, and siblings, whether or not they live in the same household.

Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant if these Contest Rules are not followed. By entering, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and these Contest Rules, and you agree to abide by all decisions of the Sponsors. We reserve the right to eliminate any nominee for any reason. WTOL 11 strongly suggests that entrants obtain the consent of the business they are nominating to participate in this promotion before submitting an entry. Failure of the nominated business to consent to interviews, on-site footage, or on-air promotion as described in Section 6 will lead to disqualification of the nominated business from consideration for the Grand Prize.

To Enter. The Contest Period begins at 12 a.m. on January 23, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on March 3rd, 2017.

There is one way to enter this promotion. Entrants can visit wtol.com and submit an entry form online. Any entry submitted in any other manner is void. Only one entry per email address is allowed. Additional nominations will not result in a better chance that the nominated business will win. Each entrant may nominate as many businesses as they like on separate forms. All entries must be received and complete by 11:59pm EST on February 12, 2017. Sponsors will not verify receipt of entries for any individual or business. All nominated businesses must be in good standing of reputation and good financial standing. If it is discovered that this is not the case, a business may be disqualified at the discretion of the Sponsors. Incomplete entries are void. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, damaged, undeliverable or delayed. Photocopied and mechanically generated entries are void. Entries generated by any automated means are void.

How to Play and Win. This is an essay contest to recognize and highlight locally owned businesses. On the entry form, tell us the story about the business. What is the business? How long has it been in operation? What makes the business unique and special? Why do you admire it? How did the business get started? What does the business do to give back to the community? Does it serve a special need? Or is there a story about the business owner? This could be a business you own or one that you admire. A panel of judges selected by Sponsors will evaluate and review the entries between February 13, 2017 and February 17, 2017, when three will be selected as Finalists based on the submissions. The judges, at their sole discretion, will evaluate each entry and will select Finalists based on the subjective merit, in the judges’ sole discretion, of the essay entries. The selected entries for the three Finalists will, in whole or in part, be posted on wtol.com so that website users can see/ read the nominations. The names of the Finalists will be announced on-line at wtol.com on February 20, 2017 at approximately 12:00pm noon. If WTOL 11 or Genoa Bank does not receive a response from a selected Finalist within twenty four (24) hours of first transmitting notification of their selection, or a Finalist cannot agree to these rules, that Finalist will be disqualified and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to select a new Finalist. Between February 20 and March 3, 2017, the Finalists must allow WTOL 11 to conduct interviews and shoot footage on-site for on-air promotion as described herein.

The Winner of the Grand Prize will be notified by phone or email before March 6, 2017, at the convenience of Genoa Bank and/or WTOL 11 and the Sponsors. Sponsors are not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or out-of-service contact information. If WTOL 11 does not receive a response from the Grand Prize winner within twenty four (24) hours of first transmitting notification of selection, the Grand Prize winner will be disqualified and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to select a new winner from the other two Finalists. In the event the winner of the Grand Prize is ineligible or refuses the Grand Prize or in the event the Grand Prize is declined for any reason, the Grand Prize will be forfeited and Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to award the Grand Prize to another Finalist in their sole discretion. Disqualification for the Grand Prize will not affect the prizes of the other Finalists in any way.

Prizes and Odds of Winning. There will be one (1) Grand Prize awarded to one Finalist (the “Small Business Winner”) during this promotion. The approximate retail value of this Grand Prize package will be approximately $11,000. The Grand Prize will include an on air advertising package on WTOL11 to include a commercial schedule on WTOL 11, and a thirty second (:30) commercial produced by WTOL’s commercial production services. All commercial time on WTOL must be used no later than December 31, 2017. All advertising scheduled will be valued at the rates indicated in the station’s rate card in effect at the time such advertising is placed. Advertising shall be subject to availability at time of offering and preemption by station in the event time or placement is sold commercially or used for public service announcements or programs, but Station shall endeavor to offer makegoods to ensure value is equivalent to $11,000. Any unused advertising not placed by December 31, 2017 will be forfeited without recourse unless an extension of time to complete performances has been mutually agreed to in writing. In no event shall the rights to such advertising be assigned, transferred or offered for resale by advertiser to any third party, agency or time broker, or otherwise be used in any way other than in accordance with the terms of this agreement. All advertisements, messages, products or services are subject to the prior approval of Station and must comply with the Station’s rules, policies, standards and practices, and with all rules and regulations of the FCC and any other government agency having jurisdiction.

Sponsors reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. All charges, fees, and costs not specifically included in the prize descriptions above, including but not limited to any and all personal incidental items, transportation, taxes, permits, and licenses, are the responsibility of the winner. For prizes valued at $600 or greater, winner must provide his or her Social Security Number and/or a Business Tax ID number for tax purposes. Prizes may be considered income, and any and all taxes associated with prizes are responsibility of winner. The Sponsors make no warranty, guarantee, or representation of any kind concerning any prize, and the Sponsors specifically DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, WARRANTY OF FITNESS, AND ANY OTHER IMPLIED WARRANTY.

The odds of becoming a Finalist depend on the number of eligible entries received and on the judges’ evaluation of each entry. Once a nominee becomes a Finalist, the odds of winning are dependent upon the number of votes received from the public.

Terms and Conditions; Limitation of Liability. Participants are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and with these Contest Rules, and by entering, participants agree to be bound to these Contest Rules. Sponsors have the right to modify or change these rules in any way in their sole discretion. Any security breach or other attempt by an entrant or other party to tamper with the proper administration of the Contest will disqualify the entrant and may result in civil or criminal action against the entrant or other party and may result in the discontinuation, suspension, or cancellation of the Contest. WINNERS AND ENTRANTS AGREE TO RELEASE AND DISCHARGE, HOLD HARMLESS AND INDEMNIFY THE CONTEST ENTITIES AND THEIR EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES, OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILIES, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, AND ALL OTHERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION OF THIS CONTEST, FROM ANY AND ALL TAX LIABILITY THAT MAY BE IMPOSED OR ASSOCIATED WITH RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZES, AND FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, PROCEEDINGS, AND LIABILITY FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO PROPERTY DAMAGE, EXPENSES, FEES, INJURY OR LOSSES (INCLUDING PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH) SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THE RECEIPT, OWNERSHIP, OR USE OF THE PRIZE OR WHILE TRAVELING TO, PREPARING FOR, OR PARTICIPATING IN ANY CONTEST-RELATED OR PRIZE-RELATED ACTIVITY.

By nominating a business, entrants grant to the Sponsors the right to publicize the entrant’s name, photograph, image, likeness, voice, statements, home, and biographical information for advertising, trade, and promotion purposes without compensation and without opportunity for review, except where prohibited by law. Entrants agree to share their application information with Sponsors. Winners must sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release before receiving their prize. Entrants also give the Sponsors a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable license, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the essay submissions, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the Contest or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, educational, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the Entrant.

In order to be considered for the Grand Prize, each Finalist must grant WTOL 11 interviews for on-air promotion of the Genoa Bank “We Love Small Business” promotion and sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release within twenty-four (24) of being nominated as a Finalist. Finalists must agree that WTOL 11 has the right to publicize their business’ name, photograph, image, and employees, as well as any trademarks or service marks of the business. Failure to sign the release will lead to automatic disqualification, and a new business will be selected by the judges, in their sole discretion, to be a new Finalist from the remaining Semi-Finalists. Filming and production for interviews and on-air promotion will occur at each of the three businesses between February 20, 2017 and March 3, 2017, prior to selection of the Grand Prize Winner.

Sponsors retain the discretion to make all decisions regarding the interpretation and application of these rules. All decisions of Sponsors are final and discretionary. The laws of Ohio shall govern this Contest, without regard to Ohio’s choice of law rules. The courts of Ohio, in Toledo, shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Rules and/or this Contest. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Ohio. All participants agree to waive their right to a trial by jury.

Disclaimer and Force Majeure. Contest Entities, their affiliated, parent, and subsidiary companies, their employees, agents and officers, advertising and promotion agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of this contest, from any and all tax liability that may be imposed or associated with receipt or use of the prizes, and from and against any and all claims, actions, proceedings, and liability for any damages of any kind, including but not limited to property damage, expenses, fees, injury or losses (including personal injury or death) sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize or while travelling to, or preparing for or participating in any contest-related or prize- related activity.

Broadcast and Connectivity. Entrant agrees that the Contest Entities are not responsible for: (1) problems associated with television transmission, radio transmission, cable transmission, satellite transmission, phone lines, facsimile, or cable lines and/or phone or IP numbers that are beyond their control. This includes, but is not limited to: a busy signal, operator interference, cellular interference, Internet congestion, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of a phone call, facsimile transmission, email transmission, or cable modem service, or other Internet interruptions or malfunctions or for technical or other difficulties which may prohibit, prevent, or interfere with the transmission of television or radio signals to all or limited geographic areas during the playing of the Contest or that may prohibit, prevent, or inter fere with the acquisition, completion, or submission of an entry; failures of or other problems relating to computer hardware, software, the Internet, or similar systems, including but not limited to difficulties relating to entrants’ ISP, DSL, or cable modem access, “worms,” or viruses or any other problem of any description or nature which may prohibit prevent or interfere with the acquisition, completion or submission of an entry; (2) typographical errors in any materials relating to the Contest;

(3) lost, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, or delayed entry forms; (4) cancellations, postponements, or delays; (5) Acts of God, war, terrorism, government regulation, disaster, fire, strikes, civil disorder, or other similar causes beyond the control of

the Contest Entities, their affiliated, parent, and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotional agencies and their immediate assigns, making it inadvisable, illegal, impossible or impractical to continue the Contest or to perform under these

Rules. In the event of any of the foregoing, Sponsors reserve the right to suspend, terminate, modify, or continue the Contest, in its sole discretion.

Official Rules and List of Winners. To receive a copy of these official Contest Rules, visit www.wtol.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to or visit WTOL 11, 730 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604. These Official Contest Rules supersede all other published editions. Sponsors reserve the right to change, alter, or amend these Contest Rules as necessary, at their sole discretion, to ensure the fair administration of the Contest or to comply with applicable law. For a list of Semi-Finalists, Finalists and Winner names, send a self-addressed stamped envelope between March 7, 2017 and March 21, 2017, to WTOL 11/Genoa Bank “We Love Small Businesses” Contest Winners’ List, at the address above.