Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob boss, dies in prison

Severe storms will carry the threat of damaging winds and large hail.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
Flint's mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
