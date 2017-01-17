Leaders announce WorkReady program for manufacturing jobs

Toledo Public Schools and the Lucas County Commissioners have unveiled a new job initiative.

They are WorkReady seminars and will prepare people in the area for manufacturing jobs.

At the news conference Tuesday morning, there was excitement in the room about the ability to prepare the young people in the community for the jobs that are coming to Lucas County.

"Our tax money is invested in these manufacturing opportunities we owe it to our residents and taxpayers to have them get the jobs," said Commisioner Pete Gerken.

He says these are high-wage jobs paying $50, $60, $70 thousand a year. Leaders at these seminars will take these job seekers step by step through how to get one of these positions. And with the opportunities happening right in their backyard, Gerken hopes neighbors in these communities take advantage.

He says to be work ready, it means two things. You have technology skills and can work in a team. And he hopes these seminars will prepare people for these opportunities.

"Anytime that you bring jobs into areas and you decrease unemployment, you provide an opportunity for individuals to start to become home owners, start to really develop a nuclear family," said Dr. Romules Durant.

Lucas County Commissioners stressed how companies want to expand in Toledo, but there has to be people ready to fill those jobs.

They say preparing workers for the future and being able to fill high-wage automotive positions with people in the community is huge.

"We invite both our young people and their parents to come and learn," said Tina Skeldon Wozniak. "These are our workers, we want them to be local workers, we want them to have great opportunities, and we think this is the first step to making sure they are work ready for a manufacturing job, which is a great high paying job,”

TPS leaders and Lucas County Commissioners say they hope people take advantage of this opportunity.

The first seminar will be Wednesday night at Woodward High School between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The second will be on Jan. 25 at Scott High School.

