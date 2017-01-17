Truck overturns on Cherry Street, hits power pole

A truck lost control and crashed into a power pole on Cherry Street near Kenilworth Tuesday morning.

Police say they are not sure which way the driver was headed, but witnesses say the truck of all sudden turned and ran into the pole.

Toledo Edison is on scene to shut off the power pole so the truck can be towed away.

Cherry Street will be closed in the area for a couple of hours.

The driver is said to be OK.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.