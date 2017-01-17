Bond reduced for man accused of reckless homicide

The man charged with reckless homicide after shooting one of his friends was in court Tuesday.

Leonard Temple, 19, confessed to killing Dominique Alexander, 14, in a home in east Toledo last week. Investigators say Leonard mishandled a gun and believe the shooting was accidental.

In court, a judge reduced Temple’s bond to supervised or with electronic GPS monitoring.

He will back in court next month.

