Scene clear after two-vehicle crash on Fassett

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The scene is clear after a two-vehicle crash near in east Toledo.

A car took a wide, right turn onto Fassett from Miami, where it struck a truck in the turning lane, hitting head on.

There were no injuries. 

