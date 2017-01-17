Duplex destroyed after fire in central Toledo

A fire broke out of a duplex in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 1506 Fernwood Avenue around 5 a.m.

The man living in the upper unit of the home was at work when the fire started. There is no one living in the lower unit.

Officials say the house will have to be knocked down.

A fire investigator will be on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

