Sylvania vandalized home receives new garage door

The Sylvania Township family who had their home vandalized with a racial slur is hoping to put that behind them.

The latest message on the garage door read "Toledo loves Arabs," replacing the previous one graffiti’d on the Eltatway family's home.

Moustafa Eltataway says for him and his family it's been an emotional transition this last week too.

"I come inside. I see my sister and my mom and they're both really upset understandably. I can't even describe the feeling that I had,” said Eltataway. “I was disgusted. I was angry."

But he says the community support and out pour has been what's kept them going.

Members of the symphony orchestra organized a free concert Saturday night in front of the home where 100 people came and wrote messages.

WSPD radio and Quality Overhead Door donated a new garage door to their home today, so the family can put the incident behind them.

"I guess we're just grateful. We're just grateful for the community that we live in and the support that we've had through everything. It's made a world of difference with everything,” said Eltataway.

The Eltataways are now speaking with city leaders to put the garage door on display to allow this message of hope to live on.

